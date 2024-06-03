Father of 5 fighting for his life after serious motorcycle crash in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Paulding County man is fighting for his life after a motorcycle accident last month, according to his family.

Johnny Carter was taken to Kennestone Hospital Trauma Center after getting into a motorcycle crash that threw him 20 feet away from his bike.

Carter’s injuries include two collapsed lungs, bruised lungs, two spine fractures, 11 broken ribs, removal of the spleen, broken left hip, broken elbow, torn muscle in the arm, bruised appendix and more, according to a GoFundMe created by his wife.

“The doctors told me that had the 911 phone call been delayed by even 5 minutes more; Johnny’s life would have ended that night on the pavement,” Alex Carter wrote.

Carter woke up two days after entering the hospital as the doctors performed surgeries to save his life.

The family, who have five children ranging from 6-months-old to 16-years-old, are asking for financial help with food, gas, utilities, cars and more.

