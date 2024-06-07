Hundreds gather in Atlanta intersection as cars perform stunts, fireworks set off

ATLANTA — Hundreds of people were spotted in a busy Atlanta intersection over the weekend as cars did dangerous stunts around them.

New video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows people gathered at North Ave. and Glen Iris Dr. in Old Fourth Ward late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The video shows people standing in the middle of the intersection as cars do donuts around them.

The crowd starts to scatter moments before a firework can be seen going off in the area.

People with assault rifle-style guns could also be seen marching around the intersection as air horns blare in the background.

Atlanta police say they responded to the area that night. One person was detained and later released after getting a ticket for non-driver participation in street racing and reckless driving.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

