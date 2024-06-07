Hundreds gather in Atlanta intersection as cars perform stunts, fireworks set off

ATLANTA — Hundreds of people were spotted in a busy Atlanta intersection over the weekend as cars did dangerous stunts around them.
New video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows people gathered at North Ave. and Glen Iris Dr. in Old Fourth Ward late Sunday night into early Monday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The video shows people standing in the middle of the intersection as cars do donuts around them.
The crowd starts to scatter moments before a firework can be seen going off in the area.
People with assault rifle-style guns could also be seen marching around the intersection as air horns blare in the background.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Did you feel that? Confirmed earthquake in Buford shakes up residents late Thursday night
- Single father of teen missing for over 3 months says her disappearance is weighing heavily on him
- Suspect arrested for gunning down 20-year-old inside Family Dollar in Clayton County
Atlanta police say they responded to the area that night. One person was detained and later released after getting a ticket for non-driver participation in street racing and reckless driving.
Luckily, no injuries have been reported.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group