Lenox Square announces 18 new, expanded retailers

ATLANTA — Lenox Square has announced 18 new and expanded retailers and restaurants are now open and coming soon to the center this year.

This comes after 18 store openings in the 65-year-old Buckhead mall in 2024.

The brands range from luxury stores to chain restaurants. Several are making their Atlanta debut or expanding their current footprint at the 1.5 million-square-foot center anchored by Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus and Macy’s.

Lenox Square features nearly 250 specialty stores, high-end luxury and mass-market retailers. It also features casual dining and full-service restaurants.

“We are thrilled to welcome an exciting mix of first-to-market concepts and brand expansions that further distinguish Lenox Square as a leader in luxury, fashion, and lifestyle,” said David Vinehout, vice president, leasing at Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza. “These dynamic new additions reflect our ongoing commitment to bringing shoppers their favorite brands—alongside exclusive, trendsetting experiences—while continuing to deliver the unparalleled energy and iconic stature guests across the Southeast have come to expect from this legendary Atlanta destination.”

Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza are both owned by Simon Group, a nationwide owner of shopping malls and lifestyle centers.

Now open

New and exclusive to the Atlanta market:

Good American

AllSaints

New to Lenox Square:

Ray-Ban

Rowan

Starbucks

Claire’s

Expansions/relocations in Lenox Square:

Rolex

Burberry

Ferragamo

Coming later this year

New and exclusive to the Atlanta market:

Mejuri

Kelly’s Cajun Grill

Panerai

New to Lenox Square:

IWC

Cole Haan

Garage

Lovisa

Levi’s

Great American Cookie Company/Marble Slab

The announcement of these new stores at Lenox comes as some metro Atlanta malls face questions about their future.

These malls include Town Center at Cobb, which was nearly auctioned earlier this eyar because the property owner was delinquent on taxes, and North Point Mall, which is being studied as a site for a future hockey stadium in a bid to bring the NHL back to metro Atlanta.

