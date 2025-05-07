Alpharetta approves study to look into bringing professional hockey to North Point mall site

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The city of Alpharetta took another step toward in its efforts to bring a professional hockey to town.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau voted unanimously on Tuesday to help fund a new feasibility study.

The study will determine if Alpharetta can support an NHL team and if a proposed entertainment facility at the North Point Mall site makes financial sense.

Developers have already approved their share of funding for a feasibility study.

Jim Gilvin, the mayor of Alpharetta, says his city is working to make the property the “best place in the state” to host a professional hockey team.

In March 2024, former NHL player Anson Carter announced that his development team, the Alpharetta Sports and Entertainment Group, is eyeing the North Point property to land a professional hockey franchise.

In Forsyth County, there is another group trying to bring a NHL team back to metro Atlanta.

The Gathering at South Forsyth wants to build a mixed-used development that includes an 18,000 seat arena.

