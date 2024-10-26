Annual Susan G. Komen ‘More Than Pink’ walk at Lenox Square raises nearly $600,000

ATLANTA — Cancer survivors and advocates alike gathered at Lenox Square on Saturday morning in an effort to raise money for breast cancer research.

Channel 2′s Karyn Greer emceed the annual Susan G. Komen More Than Pink walk with thousands of people decked out in pink tutus, T-shirts and more.

According to Susan G. Komen’s website, the organization raised more than $593,000 with the Buckhead walk.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spoke with some of those who were walking with a purpose.

“I’m walking for my friend Bon this morning,” one person said.

“I’m here walking for my aunt Michelle. She’s a two-year survivor,” another said.

More than 7,000 people were pre-registered for the event.

“If it wasn’t for support and organizations like this, I don’t feel I would be here,” Barbara Spikes said.

Spikes said that after chemotherapy and other treatments, she’s been cancer-free for more than two decades.

One in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer, according to organizers.

“Pretty much everybody has a connection at some point,” Tim Newman with the Susan G. Komen Foundation said.

