Auction of Cobb County’s Town Center Mall averted after owner pays outstanding property taxes

KENNESAW, Ga. — After paying off nearly $1 million in property taxes, Cobb County’s Town Center Mall in Kennesaw won’t be headed to auction.

The county confirmed that the owners made good on what they owed.

The mall would have gone on sale on the Cobb County Courthouse steps this Spring had they not paid.

The mall experienced a power outage in January due to outstanding bills to Georgia Power.

The owner, Kohan Retail Investment Group, which owns dozens of malls across the country, was also sued by a tenant following the power shut-off.

The mall will now remain open since the debts have been cleared.

