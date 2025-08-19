7 charged during Hall County undercover sting

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Seven people were arrested in Hall County over the weekend as part of an undercover operation targeting illegal sexual activities online.

The operation, named ‘Operation Lights Out,’ was conducted by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Floyd County Police Department.

It took place on August 15 and 16 in western Hall County.

During the operation, Jorge Francisco Arevalo, 59, of Flowery Branch, was charged with electronic exploitation of a minor and grooming a child for indecent purposes. He allegedly used his computer to lure someone he believed to be a minor for sexual activity.

Juan Domingo Lesther Aguirre, 29, of Cleveland, faced charges of electronic exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor. Aguirre reportedly solicited nude photos from someone he believed to be under 18.

James Cole Johnson, 29, of Flowery Branch, and Andrew Stakoun, 56, of Atlanta, were both charged with pandering.

Desameria Lysandra Lattimore, 27, of Winder, was charged with prostitution after allegedly offering an undercover investigator sex for $250.

Candie Petty, 45, of Chatsworth, faced charges of prostitution and drug offenses, including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. She allegedly offered sex for $450 and attempted to sell marijuana to the investigator.

Qwantavious Dashay Tolbert, 29, of Winder, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to distribute, having been found with oxycodone pills.

Following their arrests, all suspects were taken to the Hall County Jail.

Arevalo, Aguirre, and Petty remain in custody without bond, while Tolbert has a bond set at $8,100 but remains in custody. Johnson, Stakoun, and Lattimore have been released on a $1,300 bond each.

