Woman leads GA deputies on 140-mph chase, uses blinker to follow move over law

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in south Georgia arrested an Ellenwood woman accused of leading them on a high-speed chase. But there was one law that she did appear to follow.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office released dash camera video of the Aug. 12 chase they said involved Demetric Bazi.

Sgt. Travis Walker pulled over Bazi, who had multiple warrants for her arrest, on Ga. 57. As Walker and another deputy were talking to her, she took off in her BMW 528i.

Walker got back into his patrol car and went after Bazi. Speeds reached up to 140 mph, according to the dash camera video. Walker performed a PIT maneuver to end the chase, but Bazi took off again.

Walker eventually caught up to Bazi. During the second part of the chase, the video showed Bazi use her blinker to follow the move over law for a driver who was on the side of the highway.

The speeds picked up again before Walker did a second PIT maneuver, which ended the chase. Deputies said Bazi got out of her car and ran toward the woods, where she was Tased and arrested.

She faces the following charges: fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving and obstruction.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office did not say where her active warrants were issued.

