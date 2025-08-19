Family of man killed in I-75 hit-and-run call for accountability

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a semi-truck driver killed in a hit and run crash on Interstate 75 is calling for accountability.

Terrell Lowdermilk’s family learned Monday that the man investigators accuse of being responsible, Christopher Bradshaw, was a Milton Police Department Lieutenant. The City of Milton fired Bradshaw Monday.

“Our family is deeply saddened and grieving the loss of Terrell, whose life was stolen in such a senseless act—one committed by the very institution meant to protect him,” said Cindy Hayes. Hayes is Lowdermilk’s mother.

The crash that killed him happened Wednesday around 2:30 am. According to Marietta Police Department, Lowdermilk and another semi driver stopped on the side of Interstate 75 Northbound to exchange information after a fender bender.

That’s when police said a pickup truck hit Lowdermilk. The driver never stopped.

Two days later, Marietta Police Department tracked down the pickup. That’s when the officer reached out to detectives through his attorney and agreed to turn himself into the jail.

“That’s very disturbing, you know? They take an oath to protect and serve,” said Lowdermilk’s father, Terence Lowdermilk. “He violated his oath.”

Channel 2 obtained Bradshaw’s police training records. He started his law enforcement career as a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy in 2008. He took a job as a Milton Police officer in 2011. By 2022, he’d climbed the ranks to Lieutenant.

“What kind of example does that make to the public?” said Terence Lowdermilk.

Milton Police Department sent Channel 2 a statement in response to the arrest.

It said Bradshaw was off duty when the crash happened.

“When you become a police officer, you take an oath to protect and serve your community. Officers are held to a higher standard, whether on or off duty, and the public entrusts them with their lives,” said Hayes.

Milton Police said when leadership learned of Bradshaw’s arrest, he was immediately put on administrative leave. Then, the City of Milton terminated him.

“We are calling for accountability, transparency, and answers from law enforcement,” said Hayes. “Justice for Terrell is not only about our family’s pain, but also about restoring the trust and integrity that every community deserves.”

Milton Police Lt. Andrew Noblett wrote, “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time. While we cannot provide further comment due to the ongoing investigation being led by the Marietta Police Department, we remain committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the trust of our community.”

Lowdermilk’s family created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

