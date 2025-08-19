Gunman on the run after shooting man, pistol-whipping woman in Lithonia, police say

LITHONIA, Ga. — Police in Lithonia are searching for a shooter who they said shot a man on Monday evening and injured his girlfriend.

It happened around 6 p.m. along Smokey Row.

Investigators said a man in his 60s was shot in the stomach and his girlfriend, 51, was pistol-whipped in the face.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries. The man remains in critical condition.

Police said the shooter is related to the man, and the shooting was sparked by an argument between the two.

The shooter remains on the run.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Lithonia Police Department.

