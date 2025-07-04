Fireworks return to Lenox Square for the first time in nearly a decade

ATLANTA — Fireworks filled the sky over Lenox Square for the first time in nearly a decade Thursday night, as organizers brought back the longtime tradition to help kick off the Peachtree Road Race.

The free event, open to the public, drew large crowds eager to enjoy the holiday celebration.

For many, the event brought back fond memories, as fireworks had not been part of Lenox Square’s July 4th festivities since 2016.

Natalie Cabanas with the Atlanta Track Club said the return of fireworks was part of other race festivities based at the mall.

“Why did we bring fireworks back? It’s because we brought so many events right here to be the central hub at Lenox Square,” Cabanas told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers.

The evening also featured an expo near the race packet pickup location, building excitement for the 55th running of the Peachtree Road Race.

“The night before the race to get everybody excited for July 4th,” Cabanas added.

Thousands of runners will gather Friday morning at the starting line for the world’s largest 10K.

“It’s one of those things you just feel connected to Atlanta,” said participant William Stoelzel.

For many, the fireworks are just as much a part of Atlanta’s Independence Day traditions as the race itself.

“It’s been a long time since they had it here at Lenox,” said race participant Kelvin Harris.

“It’s great that it’s back here,” said another.

Dozens of people gathered with their eyes to the sky to kick off the holiday weekend.

“It was a great show. The ending was honestly fantastic. It came across about seven different stations, really cool, really good setup,” said race participant, Andrew Graner said.

As for runners, organizers reminded them to get plenty of rest and stay hydrated ahead of the race. They also shared that the commemorative cooling towel will be back at the finish line to help runners cool off after crossing.

