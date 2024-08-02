Crime is down in Buckhead for the fourth year in row after security partnership with Lenox, APD

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum says crime is down in Buckhead for the fourth straight year.

The news comes as Lenox Square celebrates 65 years in the community.

Chief Schierbaum said the partnership between Lenox Square and Atlanta Police makes it safer.

Property owners here at Lenox Square pump millions of dollars into security each year.

A crucial key to the mall’s growth and future is security and safety.

“About 35 million visitors come here to Lenox Square each year,” said Mayor Andre Dickens.

“We look at car break-ins down 13 percent in Buckhead...car thefts down by 14 percent, assaults down...robberies down 30 percent...that’s because of the hard-working men and women of the police department and partners like Lenox Square,” said Schierbaum.

Robin Suggs, Lenox Square’s general manager, said crime won’t be tolerated.

“The property has license plate detectors around the entire facility we have software that identifies weapons we’ve taken tremendous steps and we’re industry leaders in our security program,” said Suggs.

Lenox has the largest private security program in Georgia.

Between Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza, during business hours there are more than 18 hired off-duty Atlanta police officers monitoring the properties and more than 13 private security guards.

Jennings pulled the crime data from the Atlanta Police Department’s website. Looking at robberies, aggravated assaults, burglaries and thefts alone for Lenox Square, there was a noticeable downward crime trend between 2021 and now.

Lenox also announced that it is welcoming 22 new retail stores this year.

