Kim Zolciak’s new boyfriend paying for psychic, facials, rent, his soon-to-be ex claims

ATLANTA — The ex-wife of Kim Zolciak’s latest love interest is going after her soon-to-be ex-husband for allegedly paying for Zolciak’s lavish lifestyle.

According to court documents filed earlier this month, Jillian Greene said that her husband, Kyle Mowitz, has been using trust funds to pay for Zolciak’s rent, “vacations, her psychic, her shopping, and her general lifestyle.”

“He even used Trust funds to pay Ms. Zolciak-Biermann’s divorce attorneys’ fees in her own divorce action,” the court documents say.

Zolciak, known for her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fame, has been dating Mowitz for the last year or so.

Mowitz’s current wife is taking him to task for all the money he is allegedly spending on his new love.

In her latest court filing, Greene said that her husband’s use of a trust fund has become “increasingly transparent.”

Greene contends that Mowitz is spending large amounts of money on his relationship with Zolciak instead of providing for his family. Things such as laser treatments, facials, mattresses for all her children, and legal bills.

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Zolciak has been going through a messy divorce herself. She has been going through a custody battle with her ex, Kroy Biermann, a former Atlanta Falcons player.

The couple has four children together, with Zolciak having two older daughters from another marriage.

The couple were married in 2011 and first filed for divorce in May 2023, but the divorce was then called off shortly after. The couple filed for divorce again in August 2023, saying the marriage was “irrevocably broken.”

In June, we reported the two were forced out of their Milton mansion. Deputy marshals visited the couple’s home in April to remove them and their property.

Court documents show four marshals spent just over three hours at the home. The document showed the status as “ejected.”

The couple’s home was sold earlier this year after it was foreclosed on. Its price had been reduced several times, and the home had been scheduled for auction.

Zolciak has since moved to Cobb County.

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