Brookhaven approves raising property taxes by 47%

BROOKHAVEN, Ga.. — The City of Brookhaven voted to increase property taxes by 47% on Tuesday night.

Channel 2’s Cory James was at the city council meeting where more than 100 people filled the council chamber and an overflow room.

Neighbors did not hold back voicing their concerns about the city’s proposal to raise the millage rate from 2.74 mills to 3.85 mills, which would be the first change to the millage rate since 2015.

“That big of a jump in such a short period of time is just impossible," Carol Finnegan told James.

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Artexas Davis, who is in her 80s, says she is having a hard time wrapping her head around the increase.

“I’m on fixed, a lot of us, on fixed income and Social Security is not increasing,” Davis said.

City leaders say the proposed increase for a homestead property valued at $800,000 is around $400. The proposed increase for a non-homestead property valued around $1.5 million is about $760.

Officials say money from the millage rate increase will help fund the police department, parks and road improvements.

Some neighbors think better management of the money is the solution.

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“The city should stop spending so much money on things that they don’t need to spend money on. They do a lot of that,” Finnegan said.

The city council says they have carefully evaluated budgets and managed taxpayer dollars.

They add that it’s not about expanding services, but maintaining the current ones.

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