Former RHOA star Kim Zolciak owes IRS than $163,000 in back taxes, reports say

ATLANTA — Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak has been hit with another massive tax bill by the IRS.

Us Weekly was first to report that Zolciak owes more than $163,000 in back taxes for three years, according to a lien the federal government filed against her.

She reportedly owes the government $104,009.82 for 2019, $24,471.87 for 2023 and $35,322.71 for 2024.

That totals out to $163,804.30.

This is the second lien taken out against Zolciak. The first one was filed in April 2023, along with her now estranged husband, former Atlanta Falcon Kroy Biermann.

At that time, the couple owed $1.1 million for unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

This is not the first time Zolciak has faced financial woes.

In Dec. 2024, we reported that Zociak’s wages had been garnished because she owed more than $215,000 to American Express.

In June 2024, Zolciak was ordered by a Fulton County judge to pay her nearly $2,500 Target bill.

Since her split with Biermann, Zolciak has moved to Cobb County. The couple’s divorce still has not been finalized and continues to move through the legal system.

The couple were married in 2011 and first filed for divorce in May 2023, but was then called off shortly after. The couple filed for divorce again in August 2023, saying the marriage was “irrevocably broken.”

Biermann was forced to file for divorce for a third time last month after the couple sold and moved out of their Milton mansion and Zolciak moved to Cobb County.

