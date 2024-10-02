Hurricane Helene: Atlanta neighbors still working to get their homes back to normal

ATLANTA — Many neighborhoods in metro Atlanta are still dealing with downed trees after recent storms.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in northwest Atlanta, where some residents are thankful they avoided serious damage. But it will several more days until it starts looking normal again.

A huge tree fell on Hanover West Drive on Friday, but it didn’t hit any homes.

Sabrina Duncan, who lives in the area, watched the tree fall from her front porch. She says if it fell in the opposite direction, it would have done major damage to her home.

“A few came within inches of other people’s homes, so we’re just really fortunate,” Duncan said.

The cleanup continued in Duncan’s neighborhood four days after heavy rain and strong winds toppled trees across metro Atlanta.

“I lived in Oklahoma and Kansas in tornado alley and never in a million years did I think I would live in hurricane alley, but here I am,” Duncan said.

Crews have been working in the northwest Atlanta neighborhood, not just removing debris from the road but also dealing with water damage.

At Duncan’s home, the basement took on seven feet of water on Friday, which will take days to repair.

“They’ve been just godsends to me, my neighbors, my friends, my family,” Duncan said.

