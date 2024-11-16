Here’s your first look at Chick-fil-A’s first original series

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is launching its brand new streaming app on Monday, and they’re sharing a sneak peek at their first original series.

The fast food chain announced that the Chick-fil-A Play app will start airing “Legends of Evergreen Hills” on Monday.

The five-part, 22-minute animated series “follows 12-year-old Sam and her friends as they embark on an adventure to save the fantastical world of Evergreen Hills.”

New episodes will be released weekly exclusively in the app.

Chick-fil-A says the holiday season is the perfect time to release the series to encourage families to spend time watching it together.

The app will also feature original animated shows, scripted podcasts, e-books, video games, video-based recipes and kid-friendly crafts.

The company says the free app is “designed for parents and kids to share and experience together whether they’re enjoying a meal at home, in the drive-thru, or anywhere in between.”

The restaurant also announced that Monday will see the return of fan-favorite holiday peppermint drinks, including the Peppermint Chip Milkshake, and a new line of holiday merchandise.

