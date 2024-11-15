‘Tis the Season: Chick-fil-A drops new holiday merch, announces peppermint drinks are back

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A wants you to “Eat mor chikin” as you eat, drink and be merry this holiday season.

The fast food chain announced on Friday the return of its fan-favorite holiday peppermint drinks.

The Peppermint Chip Milkshake, Peppermint Iced Coffee and Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee are back on the menu on Monday.

“This year, we’re thrilled to offer more ways for families and friends to spend time together, with a shared meal of classic menu favorites and quality moments of connection with family and friends during the holidays,” said Khalilah Cooper, vice president of brand strategy, advertising and media.

They also announced a new line of holiday merchandise to give to your favorite Chick-fil-A fan.

From lights shaped like Chick-fil-A sandwiches to sweaters and wrapping paper to cup-shaped earrings and more, you can get your holiday shopping done on their website here.

