Settlement reached after child with autism was not let into Cobb County daycare

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Justice has reached a settlement agreement with a daycare accused of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The daycare will pay a family thousands of dollars and change some policies.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to the daycare’s owner about the settlement, who denies what the daycare is accused of.

This case is centered around a 2-year-old boy who has autism. His parents say this daycare denied enrollment to their child because of his disability.

Smarter Kids’ Childcare, a privately owned daycare in Cobb County is accused of turning away a 2-year-old boy who has autism, denying enrollment because of his disability.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia says the daycare told the boy’s parents it lacked the expertise to provide services to children with disabilities.

Even though Smarter Kids denies the allegations, the business owner signed this agreement to settle the case, promising to provide children with disabilities an equal opportunity in the future.

Rena Harris, the Developmental Disabilities director for the Georgia Advocacy said her office isn’t connected to this case but she says it has made a huge difference for people with disabilities.

“Inclusion of children with disabilities doesn’t just benefit the child with the disability. all of the children learn about neurodiversity, communication and compassion,” Harris said.

The daycare owner has agreed to pay $7,000 in compensation to the family of the boy and a thousand-dollar civil penalty.

