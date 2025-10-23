Here’s how Atlanta ranks in pedestrian safety, according to study

ATLANTA — A new report highlights the growing dangers for pedestrians and cyclists in U.S. cities, and it says Atlanta is among the most dangerous places to walk or ride a bike.

The study, conducted by the personal injury law firm Wagner Reese, analyzed fatal crash data from nearly 300 U.S. cities using information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

Atlanta ranked No. 24 among the most dangerous locations for pedestrians and cyclists, with an overall risk ranking of 65.6 out of 100. The city ranked high in risk for pedestrians and cyclists.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on dangerous situations as well as efforts to improve safety.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers talked in July to residents in Southwest Atlanta who say their sidewalks are not well-maintained and unsafe.

The city’s Department of Transportation launched a Vision Zero endeavor aimed at addressing road safety, eliminating deaths and serious injuries. Among the goals is to “prioritize the needs of the city’s most vulnerable roadway users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, children, older adults, and especially those communities in greatest need.”

A major renovation project on Howell Mill Road, part of Vision Zero, is almost complete, Channel 2’s Bryan Mims reported last week.

The national pedestrian and cyclist safety report found a 48% increase in pedestrian fatalities in the first half of 2024 compared to a decade ago. Nearly 1,000 bicyclists die every year in crashes across the country.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was identified as the most dangerous city for these road users, while location like New York, Boston and Irvine, California were noted for their safety, attributed to low fatality rates and strong infrastructure.

The report cautions that infrastructure alone does not guarantee safety, as some cities with decent infrastructure still report high death rates.

The study also highlighted that Southern and Southwestern cities frequently appear on the list of the most dangerous, whereas the safest cities are predominantly in the Northeast and Midwest. Of course, there are some exceptions to this.

Factors such as uneven enforcement efforts, inadequate lighting and the prevalence of larger vehicles like SUVs and pickups contribute to the risk.

Pedestrians and cyclists are often at risk from increased traffic, urban sprawl and distracted driving. Despite efforts to improve road safety, searches for “bike lane rules” have surged by more than 130%, and inquiries about pedestrian right-of-way have increased by more than 70%, indicating a lack of awareness.

Here are the most dangerous cities, along with their overall risk score out of 100:

No. 10, Phoenix, 75.30

No. 9, Glendale, Arizona, 75.75

No. 8, Tampa, Florida, 75.85

No. 7, Detroit, 77.10

No. 6, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 77.45

No. 5, Las Vegas, 77.65

No. 4, San Bernardino, California, 78.15

No. 3, Jacksonville, Florida, 81.00

No. 2, Tucson, Arizona, 81.95

No. 1, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 85.60

Here are the safest cities, according to the study:

No. 10, Omaha, Nebraska, 15.40

No. 9, Santa Clarita, California, 14.60

No. 8, Madison, Wisconsin, 14.45

No. 7, Plano, Texas, 13.25

No. 6, Minneapolis, 12.10

No. 5, Lincoln, 11.65

No. 4, Frisco, 10.35

No. 3, Boston, 10.35

No. 2, Irvine, California, 6.20

No. 1, New York City, 5.85

