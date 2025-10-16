Renovation project for major Atlanta corridor is almost complete

ATLANTA — A major renovation project on Howell Mill Road in northwest Atlanta is nearing completion, aiming to enhance safety and accessibility for all road users.

The project covers a 2.3-mile stretch from Collier Road to Marietta Street and includes repaving the road, installing new traffic signals, and adding more crosswalks, sidewalks, and protected bike lanes.

“I would definitely like to see more sidewalks and crosswalks. The more walkable an area is, the better, in my opinion,” said Obie Outlaw, a Howell Mill Road resident and employee at Arden’s Garden.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The $21.5 million “Complete Streets Project” is part of Atlanta’s broader “Vision Zero” initiative, which aims to eliminate traffic deaths and injuries.

Atlanta Department of Transportation CEO Solomon Caviness highlighted the use of AI technology to connect and monitor traffic signals, improving traffic flow and safety.

Deputy DOT Commissioner Allen Smith says the project will accommodate various modes of transportation, including biking and walking, to ensure safer crossings for pedestrians.

The new traffic lights, featuring LED lighting, are mounted on large metal poles for increased visibility and durability, replacing the old lights that hung from wires.

The Howell Mill Road project is expected to be completed in less than eight months, with the city planning similar improvements on other major corridors.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group