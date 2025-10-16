Tractor Supply Company opening new location in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A chain store that offers home improvement, lawn and garden maintenance, pet care equipment and supplies, and more is opening a new location in Woodstock.

Tractor Supply Company will open its newest store on Highway 92 near Trickum Road within weeks.

According to a TSC spokesperson, the new location will have a soft opening later this month, with the grand opening scheduled for early November.

The spokesperson said this location will feature a pet wash station where you can bathe your friendly, leashed pet for $9.99. The pet wash stations are first-come, first-served with no appointment needed. The stations are equipped with pet grooming products, including shampoos, conditioners, brushes, and dryers.

The store will be in a 28,142-square-foot building located at 11956 Highway 92 that was originally constructed for a Lidl grocery store in 2022. The building has remained vacant since that time.

According to documents that were approved by the Woodstock City Council, an additional fenced outdoor area will be added on the side of the building to display outdoor merchandise.

