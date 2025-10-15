DeKalb superintendent resigns following indictment on federal charges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Board of Education accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton.

His removal comes one week after he was indicted on federal charges connected to an investigation with his previous school district in Illinois. The board had placed him on paid administrative leave.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes has been following the case against Horton, who is accused of participating in a scheme to defraud the District 65 school system in Illinois.

The DeKalb board’s decision followed an hours-long executive session Wednesday.

What the indictment essentially states is Horton participated in scheme to defraud the district of money and property through kickbacks.

The district made payments to companies, and portions of those payments were kicked back to Horton through the other defendants, according to the indictment.

It also says Horton submitted fraudulent documents to obtain professional service contracts and money.

District 65 said it was aware of the ongoing federal investigation and has supported the process fully.

