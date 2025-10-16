Kids apologize for doorbell prank mistaken for attempted break-in at Carroll County home

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says a video of a shirtless person on a home’s doorbell camera appears to have been a prank.

Deputies were called to a home on Center Point Road just after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

They said homeowners were alarmed by activity that made them fear someone was trying to break into their home. When deputies arrived, the group had already driven away in an unknown vehicle.

In an update late Wednesday night, Carroll County investigators said those in the video came forward, confessed to their parents and apologized to the homeowners.

“This situation does appear to have been a prank based on poor judgment rather than criminal intent,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies thanked the parents for holding their kids accountable and that they are thankful no one was hurt.

“Please take this as a reminder to talk with your kids about what might seem like a harmless ‘ding dong ditch’ can quickly turn into a dangerous situation in today’s world,” they said.

