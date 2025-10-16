‘Seriously?:’ Man charged after phone threat to Piedmont Hospital

ATLANTA — A 66-year-old man was arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to Piedmont Hospital last month, Atlanta police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The threat was reported at 5:16 p.m. on Oct. 6, prompting officers to respond to the hospital located at 1968 Peachtree Road NW.

Security staff at the hospital provided both the phone number and an audio recording of the threat, which helped the investigation.

In the audio recording, the caller states, “There is a bomb in your hospital. It’s going to explode in two minutes.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The Atlanta Police Department’s Homeland Security Unit used the information provided by the hospital to identify the suspect’s address.

Bodycam video released by the department shows officers arriving at the suspect’s home, where they arrested 66-year-old Russell Purser.

When police asked Purser about the threats, he answered, “Terroristic threats, seriously?”

One of the officers responded, “Yes, sir, we’re serious.”

Purser was charged with terroristic threats and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group