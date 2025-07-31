Southwest Atlanta residents frustrated by overgrown trees and unsafe sidewalks

ATLANTA — Neighbors in Southwest Atlanta say overgrown trees and poorly maintained sidewalks are putting their safety at risk as they walk along Continental Colony Parkway near Greenbriar Mall.

Residents describe dodging tree limbs that hang so low they hit pedestrians in the face, navigating sidewalks that are nearly impassable, and even being forced into the busy street to avoid the hazards.

George Rose, a nearby resident, told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that he walks the stretch of sidewalk regularly since he no longer has a vehicle. He considers the walkway a vital link for residents accessing nearby stores. But now, Rose says, leaning rotted tree limbs pose a serious risk.

“They could fall on somebody’s head, and they could hurt them,” he said.

On top of that, a packed sewer is another concern.

“It gets clogged up, then it becomes a flood,” Rose explained.

And the sidewalk is so invaded with overgrown brush in some spots, residents are forced dangerously close to traffic. Rogers witnessed people squeezing along the sidewalk’s edge.

“It’s just a horrible situation, and I’m just concerned about it,” Rose added.

Raymond Pattillo, who uses a motorized wheelchair, says navigating the sidewalk is especially difficult for him.

“I’m on the scooter, trying to get through. I’m having to take one hand and move the things out the way without them hitting me in the face,” Pattillo said.

He worries he’ll be pushed into traffic.

“See how fast they’re coming,” he said, pointing at passing cars.

Pattillo says the other sidewalk isn’t a safe alternative for him either.

“I want to stay on this side of the sidewalk because I live on this side, so it’s a lot easier. I don’t want to be crossing the street,” he said.

Rose says he started reaching out to the city nearly a month ago, but received an email last week saying the case had been closed and the issue resolved.

Rose told Rogers he didn’t believe they fixed anything, but if they did, it wasn’t enough.

“I love my area. I love where I live, but it’s just a danger zone coming through here,” Rose said.

The City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation issued the following statement:

“The City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation was made aware of the overgrowth issue on Continental Colony Parkway on July 15. In response, a work order for inspection was created on July 18. The Department has received more than 300 requests for tree inspection and downed trees, and subscribes to a 45-day policy for resolution. Our teams are working diligently to reduce community concern. Maintaining resident safety is our priority.”

