South Fulton man charged with shooting his father to death

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A man is dead, and police said his son is the person responsible.

City of South Fulton police said they found 61-year-old Kevin Bass dead inside his Spring Valley Parkway home this week.

His son, Kristopher Bass, has been arrested and charged with his father’s murder.

“I was very surprised,” neighbor Walter Williams told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

“Very shocking because we seldom even get police to come through here,” neighbor Sidney Boney explained.

Police said they first went to the home for a welfare check, which is when they found the body.

“The police activity was enormous. There were like 14 cars that I counted,” Boney explained.

Police have not commented on what led up to the homicide.

“For this neighborhood, it’s mostly peaceful and calm,” Williams said.

Boney said the Bass family mostly kept to themselves.

“I would speak with them as they went by,” Boney explained.

Bass is in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

