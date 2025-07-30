Suspect charged with murder after man found shot to death in South Fulton home

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police have charged a man with murder after a death investigation on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers went to a home on Spring Valley Parkway after another law enforcement agency suggested they perform a welfare check.

Kristopher Bass has been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He’s currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

When officers arrived at the home to check on 61-year-old Kevin Bass, they found him shot to death.

