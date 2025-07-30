Suspect charged with murder after man found shot to death in South Fulton home

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police have charged a man with murder after a death investigation on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers went to a home on Spring Valley Parkway after another law enforcement agency suggested they perform a welfare check.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Kristopher Bass has been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He’s currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington is working to learn more details about the shooting. Get the latest updates, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.
When officers arrived at the home to check on 61-year-old Kevin Bass, they found him shot to death.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia officials say more than 15,000 families applied for Georgia Promise vouchers
- 12 teens found living in church basement; fire marshal says it violated county codes
- Family realizes iPad stolen after Delta flight, finds thief’s explicit photos on the iCloud
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group