Suspect charged with murder after man found shot to death in South Fulton home

Kristopher Bass (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police have charged a man with murder after a death investigation on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers went to a home on Spring Valley Parkway after another law enforcement agency suggested they perform a welfare check.

Kristopher Bass has been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He’s currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Channel 2's Audrey Washington is working to learn more details about the shooting.

When officers arrived at the home to check on 61-year-old Kevin Bass, they found him shot to death.

