South Fulton officers find man dead after going to check on him

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A welfare check at a South Fulton home on Tuesday afternoon led to police finding a man dead.
Officers were called to a home on Spring Valley Parkway at 1 p.m. to check on a man. When they got there, they found him dead.
Investigators say they went to the home after getting information from another law enforcement agency.
A person of interest is currently being questioned, but no one has been officially charged.
The victim’s identity and cause of death have not been released.
Details on what happened are very limited.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators should contact South Fulton police.
