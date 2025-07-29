Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s not running for governor

ATLANTA — Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is not going to run for governor.

The Georgia Congresswoman took to social media on Tuesday, saying she was “always dismayed by constant rumors about me and people who claim I am doing things.”

“If I was running for governor, the entire world would know it because I would be all over the state of Georgia campaigning, I would have ads running, I would be raising scary amounts of money, and I would literally clear the field,” Greene said.

I’m always dismayed by constant rumors about me and people who claim I am doing things, yet have not spoken to me about anything I am doing or not doing. If you have not heard it straight from me, then it is likely not true.



Greene said she has many concerns for Georgia, but said “the good ‘ole boy system” and the “established ‘Men Only’ Republican firm” have left her uninterested in pursuing a run for governor at this time.

“One day, I might just run without the blessing from the good ‘ole boys club or the out-of-state consulting leeches or even without the blessing of my favorite President. One day, I might just run purely out of the blessing of the wonderful people of Georgia, my family and friends, but it won’t be in 2026,” Greene said. “In the meantime, you’ll find me in the beautiful hills of Northwest Georgia and fighting with all my might in the House of Representatives for the people who elected me.”

Greene had already ruled out a run for Senate as well.

Currently, there are five candidates who have thrown their hats into the governor’s race in 2026.

On the Republican side are current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and current Attorney General Chris Carr.

On the Democratic side, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, current state Sen. Jason Esteves, and the Rev. Olu Brown have announced they are running.

