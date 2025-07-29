Father killed in DeKalb was trying to stop thieves from stealing lawn work equipment

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man killed in DeKalb County says he was trying to stopping thieves from taking his lawn work equipment when he was shot.

Derek Cummings, 32, died on Friday after police say he was shot on Columbia Drive outside a fire station. NewsChopper 2 flew over the investigation during Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

Sharon Jennings said her son was cutting someone’s yard when thieves tried to take his lawn equipment.

“He was out doing honest work—cutting someone’s yard to provide for his family," Jennings wrote in a GoFundMe. “He was only trying to build a better life. He was a young man with big dreams, a strong work ethic, and a heart full of love. He took pride in his work and even more pride in being a new dad.

She said Cummings had three children, including a newborn son.

“He was so excited to raise him, to teach him how to be a good man. But now, my grandson will never get to grow up knowing his father’s voice, his laugh, his love,” Jennings wrote.

The money raised on the GoFundMe will go toward a homegoing service for Cummings. You can click here if you wish to donate.

Police have not released a description of the suspects. They ask anyone who may have information to send it through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip. You can remain anonymous.

