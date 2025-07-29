Family of Cobb County 13-year-old boy shot and killed speaks about honoring his life

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Family and friends honored the life of a 13-year-old boy at a vigil in Cobb County on Monday night.

The family says he was an innocent bystander.

Police arrested three teenagers in connection with the shooting.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke exclusively with the family about honoring his life.

De’Siyah Reed’s mother told Newell that her son was looking forward to starting a new school year.

De’Siyah was affectionately known as “Turtle” and his family said he lit up every room he walked into with his smile and dance moves.

“My baby was amazing. Amazing,” his father, Dustin Reed said.

Dustin Reed said his son just celebrated his 13th birthday last month.

Now the family is planning his funeral.

“I ain’t been to sleep all week. Ain’t been to sleep all week,” Dustin Reed said.

“We are broken. We will never see Turtle again,” De’Siyah’s grandmother, Edie, said.

Reed’s family said he was an innocent bystander when someone shot him last week.

The family said he died on Thursday.

On Sunday, his family stood together during a heartfelt tribute outside of the hospital.

The chaplain said a prayer for the family as they watched staff members raise a flag in De’Siyah’s name.

Reed’s mother said her son was an organ donor and saved four lives with his organ donation.

The family is urging young people to stop all the gun violence.

“Put the guns down. Put them down, put them down. It’s getting way too out of hand,” Dustin Reed said.

Police arrested and charged three suspects in the shooting.

Their motive is unclear.

If you would like to help the family with funeral expenses, you can visit their GoFundMe campaign.

