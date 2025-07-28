Family holds vigil for teen shot, killed in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family said their final goodbyes Sunday to a 13-year-old boy who was gunned down in Cobb County.

While police work to figure out why someone shot De’siyah Reed on Padgett Drive in Mableton, staff at Children’s Scottish Rite helped the family honor him on Sunday.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was there as the hospital Chaplain said a prayer for the family as staff raised a flag in De’siyah’s name.

The mother considers her son’s last day on earth to be Thursday.

She had a vigil on Sunday because doctors took her son off life support that afternoon. De’siyah was an organ donor, and his mother mentioned that his organs were leaving this hospital right away.

Police arrested three juveniles for the teen’s death.

We know that at least one of the suspects knew the dead teen.

It’s unclear if there was a motive or if a stray bullet killed the teen.

