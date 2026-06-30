‘I felt the dog tearing my hands apart:’ Gwinnett man recounts being mauled

DULUTH, Ga. — A Duluth man is recovering after a large dog attacked him while he was walking his small dog in his neighborhood one evening last week.

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He says he noticed a woman near him who was having difficulty restraining a large dog, which he described as a mixed-breed pit bull.

He says the larger dog suddenly lunged toward him. He grabbed his dog to protect it. He says that’s when the dog mauled his hands.

“Everything happened so quickly. I felt the dog grabbing my hands, tearing my hands apart. At one point, I could feel the dog’s teeth ripping through my flesh and breaking through my bones, as I was trying to pull my arm out of his mouth,” said Corey Armstrong.

A neighbor rushed out when she heard screams.

“I was trying to separate this whole thing. He was able to run away and jump onto my neighbor’s car while he was holding his yorkie and while his fingers were bleeding out,” said Jessica Bejinariu.

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Bejinariu yelled to Corey to take cover in her home, where she provided first aid to control his bleeding.

“I was on the phone with 911. There was blood all over the foyer. She’s telling me his hands need to be above his heart,” said Benjinariu.

Armstrong says he had one surgery already to reattach a finger. He suffered broken bones in other fingers and deep lacerations from the dog bites. He works as a medical technician and isn’t sure when he will be able to return to work.

“Life has changed for me in just a short period of time. My surgeon said time is my best friend right now. It’s going to take some time, and only time will tell how my healing will go,” said Armstrong.

The neighbor who helped him said the woman with the dog that attacked Armstrong left with the dog before paramedics and police arrived.

“It broke my heart that this happened. This never should have happened. People shouldn’t lose control of their dogs. They shouldn’t be using retractable leashes on dogs that big,” said Bejinariu.

“She should have stayed,” said Armstrong.

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The dog involved in the attack was located and is in quarantine as Gwinnett County animal control investigates the incident.

A county official identified the dog’s owners as ShiHua Zheng and Ling Ling.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Corey Armstrong with medical and living expenses.

You can donate here.

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