Police searching for couple in connection with Atlanta homicide

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people in connection with a homicide that occurred last month.

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Atlanta officers responded just after 2:30 a.m. on June 24 to the 700 block of Ponce De Leon Ave. NE after receiving a report of a person down.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man who was not alert, conscious or breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office and APD’s Homicide Unit responded to investigate.

Police initially said the death did not appear to involve foul play. However, following additional investigation and pending autopsy results, the case has since been reclassified as a homicide.

Investigators released surveillance video showing a man with dreadlocks and a woman who were seen walking through a nearby establishment around the time of the incident. Detectives are working to identify both individuals.

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Authorities are also seeking information about the driver of a red four-door car with a sunroof. Police said the car’s back window was hit by a rock during the incident and may have sustained minor damage.

Investigators believe the vehicle and its driver may have information relevant to the case.

Anyone who recognizes the couple seen in the surveillance video, the vehicle, or its driver is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 if their information leads to an arrest and indictment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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