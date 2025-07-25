Man killed after being shot outside DeKalb County firehouse

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting outside a DeKalb County fire station.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. along Columbia Drive in front of Fire Station No. 7.

Investigators said the man was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries and later died.

Police told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that the man had been shot several times.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and showed a car with crime scene tape around it outside the firehouse.

“Investigators are looking into the possibility that a fight elsewhere led to the shooting. They’re searching for whoever is responsible,” DeKalb County police said in an email to Channel 2 Action News.

Anyone with information in this case can send an anonymous tip to DKPD through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

