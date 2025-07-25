West Nile virus detected in 3 parts of Atlanta, Fulton County BOH says

ATLANTA — A new round of testing in Fulton County revealed more positive samples of West Nile virus in traps.

This time, the samples tested positive in different parts of Atlanta.

The Fulton County Board of Health Environmental Health mosquito control staff found additional West Nile-positive samples of mosquitoes at three locations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The spots where virus-positive mosquitoes were detected in the county were one each in the Northwest, Northeast and Southwest quadrants of the City of Atlanta.

“The results indicate the presence of infected mosquitoes in the area and FCBOH is working with the pest control vendor to treat the nearby areas,” officials said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES:

At this time, FBOH said it is alerting neighbors about the positive test results and providing recommendations on how to prevent mosquito bites and breeding areas near their homes.

Specifically, the county is asking residents to eliminate standing water on their property where mosquitoes may breed.

Here are the “5Ds of mosquito bite prevention,” according to Fulton County BOH:

Dusk/Dawn – Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active.

– Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active. Dress – Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.

– Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin. DEET – Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.

– Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites. Drain - Empty any containers holding standing water - buckets, barrels, flowerpots, tarps - because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.

- Empty any containers holding standing water - buckets, barrels, flowerpots, tarps - because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes. Doors – Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.

– Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house. Also trim or remove overgrown grass or weeds

West Nile virus activity typically happens during summer and into the fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. The yearly number of reported cases can fluctuate widely, as a result of periodic epidemics.

The CDC said there have been 49 human West Nile virus cases reported in the U.S. this year, including one in Georgia.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group