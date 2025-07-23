Anesthesiologist assistant accused of stealing sedative allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Ariana Lyons, a certified anesthesiologist assistant, is facing criminal charges.

Lyons is accused of stealing 10 vials of propofol, a sedative used for surgical and other medical procedures, according to the warrant.

Police say Lyons stole the drugs from an operating room at Wellstar Vinings Health Park earlier this month.

Investigators say Lyons was involved in a hit and run after she allegedly stole the drugs.

Police say when they tracked her phone number down and called her, she appeared to sound lethargic and slurred her words.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell reported on Channel 2 Action 2 at 5 that Lyons allegedly drove back to the scene and told officers she left because she was in a rush to get home and let her dog out.

According to the police report, officers say they found a bloody syringe in the driver compartment of Lyons’ car.

Investigators say they saw a bloody stain on her scrubs.

Police say they found a vial of propofol in her pocket and her bag before they searched her car and found more vials of drugs.

Lyons is not a Wellstar employee. She was employed with MAK Anesthesia, a third-party company Wellstar uses.

A statement from the company says: “We were very sorry to hear of the incident and circumstances. Lyons is no longer employed by MAK Anesthesia, and is no longer working at any hospital or surgery center where we provide patient care.”

