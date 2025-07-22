Cobb anesthesia assistant accused of stealing Propofol from operating room

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An employee at a medical facility in Cobb County is facing drug and theft charges after being accused of stealing a sedative.

Warrants say Ariana Lyons, an anesthesia assistant at Wellstar Vinings Health Park, was arrested on July 7.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The warrants say Lyons was found with 10 vials of Diprivan Propofol, each of which has a value of about $100.

A doctor at the facility told investigators that Diprivan Propofol is not permitted to leave the operating room, let alone the whole building.

Propofol is a sedative generally used by anesthesiologists before patients undergo medical procedures.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cobb County jail records show that Lyons was booked on charges of theft and drug possession on July 7 and released on a $2,000 bond on July 9.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to MAK Anesthesia, which employed Lyons and contracted her services to Wellstar.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group