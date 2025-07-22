Cobb anesthesia assistant accused of stealing Propofol from operating room

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An employee at a medical facility in Cobb County is facing drug and theft charges after being accused of stealing a sedative.
Warrants say Ariana Lyons, an anesthesia assistant at Wellstar Vinings Health Park, was arrested on July 7.
The warrants say Lyons was found with 10 vials of Diprivan Propofol, each of which has a value of about $100.
A doctor at the facility told investigators that Diprivan Propofol is not permitted to leave the operating room, let alone the whole building.
Propofol is a sedative generally used by anesthesiologists before patients undergo medical procedures.
Cobb County jail records show that Lyons was booked on charges of theft and drug possession on July 7 and released on a $2,000 bond on July 9.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to MAK Anesthesia, which employed Lyons and contracted her services to Wellstar.
