Atlanta councilman, daughter hit by car while riding bikes home from soccer match

ATLANTA — An Atlanta councilman and his daughter are recovering after he said they were hit by a car while riding bicycles.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

District 4 Atlanta City Council member Jason Dozier said it happened last week as he and his daughter were headed home from an Atlanta United match.

Dozier said the two were hit by a car while riding bicycles home.

“As a parent, there is no worse feeling than watching your child get hurt in a moment that was entirely preventable. As a public official, it reinforced what I already know too well: Atlanta’s streets are not yet safe enough for families who choose to walk, bike, or use mobility devices to get around,” Dozier said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dozier thanked the first responders for their swift response and professionalism when a ride home nearly turned into a possible tragedy.

“We were doing something that should be normal—enjoying our city, attending a local event, and heading home together by bike. But because our streets lack the protected infrastructure we need, that ride nearly turned into a tragedy.”

“I want to especially thank APD Zone 5, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department team from District 4’s very own Station No. 7, and our Grady EMTs for their swift response, attentiveness, and professionalism. Their care and compassion in a moment of crisis meant more than I can put into words.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

As the two continue to recover, Dozier says he remains committed to making Atlanta a city where every resident can move safely.

“This is why I’ve been fighting to make our streets safer. Protected bike lanes. Slower speeds. Thoughtful street design that prioritizes people, not just cars. Consistent traffic enforcement. Stronger education standards for motorists. These aren’t luxuries; they’re necessities. No one should be put in danger just for trying to enjoy the city that they love with their family.”

©2025 Cox Media Group