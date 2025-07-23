4 girls at Clayton camp molested by stranger, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is accused of going to a popular water park and assaulting four girls in the pool.

Police told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that it happened around 2 p.m., when so many kids are in the pool trying to cool off.

The girls were there at Spivey Splash Water Park for summer camp, and they were shaken by what happened.

“That’s insane. These are children,” said Trinity Hart, a park attendee.

Police say four girls, all under the age of 16, said the man molested them while they were at the park in June.

Officers say 36-year-old Matthew McCamey followed the girls and then began dunking them in the pool.

Police say while under water, McCamey, who didn’t know the victims, touched them inappropriately.

People visiting the park couldn’t believe the allegations.

“Kids aren’t safe anywhere,” Hart said.

Police say video surveillance captured the incident, but the suspect strongly denied he did anything wrong.

Valerie Fuller, with the Clayton County Office of Communications, said the safety of patrons and staff is their priority.

“We are aware of the alleged incident,” she said in a statement. “Staff followed protocol. We are actively working with law enforcement while they proceed with the investigation.”

Magistrate Court Judge Latrevia Kates-Johson told him in a court appearance that he faces kidnapping, child molestation and sexual battery.

“I’m not from here,” McCamey said. “I just moved here with my mother.”

“What does that have to do with the charges?” the judge responded.

McCamey went on to say he did not do what he’s accused of doing.

“I haven’t done anything what the charges are saying,” he said. “That’s all I’m saying. I went to a swimming pool, and I dunked a little boy, a kid.”

Kates-Johson told McCamey it’s alleged he did much more than that.

“Based on the report says that everything is on surveillance camera,” she said. “And that the officers did have an opportunity to watch the surveillance camera.”

“That’s not what happened,” he said.

The judge denied bond for McCamey.

