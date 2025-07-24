Florida deputy arrested in metro Atlanta accused of recording sex acts with teen

ROSWELL, Ga. — A South Florida deputy has been arrested in metro Atlanta after the feds charged her with having and producing child sexual abuse material.

Carle Miranda Blum, 51, with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, was arrested in Roswell on Tuesday, where federal investigators said she had traveled to the area and “recorded multiple videos of herself engaging in sex acts with (a) then-minor victim.”

Investigators said they also obtained “multiple videos and images of” the teen.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz released a statement to the ABC station in Miami, saying:

“I am very disturbed by the arrest of one of our deputies on charges related to receipt and production of visual depictions involving the sexual exploitation of minors. These allegations are not only criminal, they are a betrayal of the badge, the public trust, and the oath we swear to uphold. The actions alleged stand in direct opposition to everything we represent as law enforcement officers and as human beings. We have assisted our federal partners throughout the investigation, and I remain committed to full transparency and accountability, no matter who is involved.”

If found guilty, Blum could face a combined total of up to 50 years in prison, with a minimum sentence of 20 years.

