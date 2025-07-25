12-year-old boy who died from brain-eating amoeba identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina family has identified a 12-year-old boy who died from a brain-eating amoeba.

Jaysen Carr’s family says they are dealing with the “unimaginable loss” of their son after he contracted Naegleria fowleri.

“He was an incredible son, a devoted brother, and a true friend to everyone who knew him. His kind heart and bright spirit left a lasting impact on everyone he met,” his family wrote online.

Tyler Bailey, an attorney hired to represent the family, told WJCL-TV Carr was swimming in Lake Murray earlier this month when he contracted the amoeba.

The South Carolina Department of Public Health said the case of Naegleria fowleri was first reported to them during the week of July 7.

Doctors at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital - Midlands in Columbia, S.C. confirmed to WJCL that one of its patients recently died from the amoeba.

Bailey released a statement to WJCL that read:

“Jaysen’s family is grieving this unthinkable loss but they are also grateful at the outpouring of love and support they have received from the community.

The family has many questions about how and why Jaysen died and wants to do everything in their power to ensure this doesn’t happen to another family.

Jaysen’s family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital - Midlands for their dedicated care and compassion for him and their entire family.

We ask for privacy at this time as the family prepares to lay their son to rest."

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the bacteria thrive in warm, fresh water and typically affect fewer than 10 people each year.

The Carr family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help offset funeral costs. You can donate by clicking here.

