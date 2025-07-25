Man found shot inside car at DeKalb apartment complex dies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a shooting investigation from Thursday afternoon is now a murder investigation.
Police said officers responded to the scene of a shooting on Watling Lane around 4:32 p.m. At the scene, officers said they found a man in a car shot multiple times at the entry to an apartment complex.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. On Friday morning, police said the victim died from his wounds.
DKPD has not identified the victim.
