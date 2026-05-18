South Fulton party with gifts close to ballot location violated elections law, voters say

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Voters are raising concerns about a party, with food and gift bags, for senior citizens that was too close to where some of those seniors cast their ballots.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes measured the distance with a measuring wheel three times to be sure. Each time it measured 110 feet.

Voters are raising concerns about a party, with food and gift bags, for senior citizens that was too close to where some of those seniors cast their ballots.

The event is an annual party for seniors that many people love, but this time - it was held on the last day of early voting - during voting hours

“I just feel like it’s a violation of election rules,” said City of South Fulton voter Brian Winder.

Winder was not at Friday’s event that was called the Senior Legacy White Affair, hosted by Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs.

However, he told Fernandes that he was confused when he saw the party was happening during early voting in the same building at welcome all park.

Some voters took it a step further and called the county board of elections and the state board one day before the party.

Late that night, the county chair of elections sent a letter to city of South Fulton leaders.

It reminded them that you can’t give voters anything close to a voting location – “including food and drink – within the following areas – within 150 feet from the outer edge of the building containing a polling place”

Voter Pam Harris said she normally loves the senior events, but didn’t go this time because she said it was illegal.

“You’re feeding people in one room – you’re polling in the next – you’re fixing gift baskets – i call it poll dancing on the last day of election early voting,” said Harris.

Fernandes measured the distance three times and it ended up being 110 feet, which is 40 feet short of what the law requires.

Mayor Gumbs sent Channel 2 a statement saying city leaders took extraordinary precautions to ensure compliance.

The statement says in part – “…The correspondence from the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections Chair arrived at 11:56 p.m. on the eve of the event—mere hours before approximately 400 senior citizens were expected to attend the city’s sixth annual celebration honoring older residents in our community. canceling or abruptly relocating the event at that late hour would have unfairly and unnecessarily punished the very seniors this annual tradition is designed to celebrate.”

Everyone Fernandes spoke to said no one was campaigning at the party and candidates weren’t there. However a spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office told us, they are now looking into this – because the party wasn’t far enough from voters.

We also spoke to State Rep. Roger Bruce, and he said he warned city leaders to cancel the party.

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