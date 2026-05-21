Metro Atlanta murder suspect arrested during I-85 takedown

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC — A metro Atlanta man wanted in connection with a murder investigation is now in custody, according to authorities.

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The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina was alerted by authorities in Georgia that Andrew Montgomery, 43, wanted on a murder warrant out of Cobb County, was believed to be traveling in a semi-truck heading north on Interstate 85.

Anderson County investigators located the tractor-trailer on the interstate and coordinated a traffic stop to prevent a possible chase.

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The sheriff’s office said that deputies used patrol vehicles to slow and stop traffic ahead of the truck, boxing the suspect in. Unmarked units then activated emergency lights and surrounded the tractor-trailer.

Authorities said Montgomery was arrested and booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is the leading agency in the homicide investigation. Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more information.

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