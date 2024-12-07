Here is your tailgate forecast for Saturday’s SEC Football Championship

ATLANTA — The day is finally here, the SEC Football Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns.

But before you make it to the game, you’re going to tailgate right? Here is what you can expect weather wise, according to Meteorologist Eboni Deon.

You want to wear a warm coat, hat, and gloves.

Plenty of sunshine today and cold to start. Temperatures will gradually warm up into the lower to mid 50s for afternoon highs.

Tailgating?

Expect temperatures to be chilly and in the 30s and 40s. Eventually, it will warm up into the lower 50s. By gametime, we will be in the low 50s.

Skies will be clear and cold air returns for evening plans. On Sunday, temperatures will be milder with highs near 60° and clouds on the increase.

