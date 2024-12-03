Father of murder suspect took him back to Atlanta crime scene where he was arrested

ATLANTA — The parents of a 19-year-old suspect charged in the weekend shooting death and carjacking of a 70-year-old man outside of a liquor store in southwest Atlanta talked to Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin.

“That decision was very hard,” Jarvis Mosley said about his decision to take his son, Jaylen Mosley, back to the scene of that crime.

“Very hard, very hard decision. But again we didn’t have anything to hide,” Mosley said.

Saturday night, 70-year-old David Tuttle was shot and killed outside of a liquor store on Metropolitan Parkway in Southwest Atlanta.

Shortly after the shooting, Jarvis Mosley arrived at the store with his son and Atlanta homicide detectives made the arrest.

Jaylen Mosley was charged with murder, armed robbery, hi-jacking a vehicle, possession of a firearm, and fugitive charges out of Harris County, Texas.

Channel 2 received documents from Texas on Monday that show the fugitive charge against Mosley was a misdemeanor charge for damage to property.

That charge was dropped on Monday and Texas is waiving extradition.

Mosley waived his first appearance on Monday and remains in the Fulton County jail.

His court date is in two weeks.

