FBI, police searching for man wanted in 2 separate Atlanta murders

ATLANTA — Atlanta police and the FBI are searching for a man they say is responsible for killing two people.

Investigators told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that Corey Comer is wanted for killing 37-year-old Douglas Banks outside a library on Cleveland Ave. on May 6 and 17-year-old Kendarius Davis on Nov. 17 at an apartment complex on Mount Zion Rd. SE.

Banks left behind five children.

“All the kids want is justice,” said Taneka Banks, the children’s mother. “They are in pain about it. And it’s like when one is upset, it’s the domino effect. They’re all upset, they’re all emotional.”

Detectives say that Comer used what’s known as a “glock switch” in Banks’ murder to turn his handgun into a fully-automatic weapon, which the FBI says can shoot about 20 rounds in a second.

“They’re extremely dangerous,” FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Sean Burke said. “These weapons are very hard to shoot when they become converted to fully automatic. That has the strong propensity to have innocent victims be hit on top of the intended target.”

The FBI Atlanta says that between 2012 and 2021, there was a 570% increase in switches being found at crime scenes nationally. They added that they see them at nearly every metro Atlanta search warrant they serve involving gangs or violent crimes.

Anyone who knows where Comer is or has information that could help investigators should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

