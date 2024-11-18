17-year-old shot and killed at Southeast Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — A teenager is dead after he was shot at a Southeast Atlanta apartment complex on Sunday.

The Atlanta Police Department say just after 1 p.m. they responded to 183 Mount Zion Road SE to a person shot call.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, police located a 17-year-old male who had been shot multiple times and was not alert, conscious or breathing.

Medical personnel confirmed the male died on scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group